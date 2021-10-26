Advertisement

5 people ‘fighting for their lives’ after carbon monoxide poisoning in Dodge City

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Generic photo of an ambulance.(Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Fire Department said a recent incident involving carbon monoxide has left five people fighting for their lives.

Emergency crews were dispatched to an address early Monday morning where they found several people unconscious and barely breathing. Police officers rescued several that were close to the door while firefighters used their self-contained breathing apparatus to find others in the bedrooms.

The fire department said the source of the injuries appears to have been carbon monoxide coming from a vehicle running in the garage.

The fire department cautions people to remember that a running vehicle inside of a garage can and will produce high amounts of carbon monoxide that will make its way into the house.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU THINK YOU HAVE A CARBON MONOXIDE EXPOSURE:

  • You and all persons in your home should leave immediately. Go outside and breathe some fresh air.
  • Call 911 and request the fire department. If anyone is nauseated, dizzy, unusually sleepy or unconscious, tell them you need an ambulance as well.
  • Stay outside until the fire department arrives. Do not go back inside the house, whether you begin to feel better or not.

The fire department recommends homeowners install carbon monoxide detectors along with smoke detectors. The Dodge City Fire Department as well as Developmental Services will also install both detectors free of charge.

