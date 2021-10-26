Advertisement

Boy, 8, killed in Ford County ATV crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An eight-year-old boy died from his injuries in a Tuesday evening ATV crash in Ford County. The crash happened a little after 7 p.m. on 134th Road, south of the intersection with Garnett Road, about 30 miles northeast of Dodge City, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

The KHP says the ATV’s driver, identified as eight-year-old Nicholas Williams, of Offerle, was riding the ATV at a field entrance and overturned the vehicle. The KHP report says the boy was not wearing a helmet and that his parents reported the accident.

