WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was taken into custody after being apprehended peacefully following an hours-long standoff in Butler County.

The standoff in Gordon, an unincorporated town south of Augusta, began at around 6:30 Tuesday morning before ending at approximately 11 a.m. It was not a hostage situation and no one was injured.

