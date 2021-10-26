Daytime wind blows in nighttime cold front, storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a breezy start to the day and the wind will only get worse. Expect a south breeze between 20 and 30 mph to occasionally gust to 40 mph this afternoon. Wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s will climb into the upper 70s later today.

A cold front will move across Kansas tonight. Showers and storms are likely, and some will be severe. The main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The best chance of storms will happen between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Behind the cold front, get ready for much cooler temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only climb into the 60s and temperatures will tumble into 30s and 40s at night.

Warmer weather is expected on Friday and Saturday before another cool-down commences on Halloween. However, Sunday does look dry for trick-or-treat festivities.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, windy, and warm. Wind: SE 20-30; gusty. High: 77.

Tonight: Showers and storms, some severe. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Occasional rain/thunder, windy, and cooler. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. High: 60.

Thu: Low: 45. High: 62. Partly cloudy, continued windy.

Fri: Low: 39. High: 65. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: Low: 40. High: 71. Sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 58. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 50. Cloudy, chilly; rain in the afternoon.

