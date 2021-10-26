Advertisement

Kansas court wonders: Is it too late to rule on COVID law?

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas’ top court is wrestling with deciding whether the state constitution allows people to keep getting quick judicial decisions in lawsuits against COVID-19 restrictions.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments from attorneys Tuesday on a law requiring district courts to rule within 10 days when someone sues over a county restriction.

Three of the seven justices expressed skepticism that the law is constitutional. But the court is considering an appeal in a lawsuit against a school district’s mask mandate, and school districts are covered by a different law that expired in June. The issue is whether that case was dead before it came to the justices. 

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Bird City mourns the death of 17-year-old Joe Serrano, killed on a crash on...
Northwest Kansas community mourns teen’s death in crash
Police presence at shooting in NE Wichita
Northeast Wichita shooting sends man to hospital
University of Kansas (KU)
KU Police: No foul play suspected in student’s death on campus
FILE - This 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy was convicted of killing...
North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy
Man in custody after fire incident NW Wichita

Latest News

Generic photo of an ambulance.
5 people ‘fighting for their lives’ after carbon monoxide poisoning in Dodge City
Generic image of police line
Butler County standoff ends peacefully
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Lacey Cruse holding town hall on firearm resolution
Semi fire on Kansas Turnpike
Truck fire slows traffic on southbound turnpike