Kansas lawmaker banned from state agency’s office

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A first-year Kansas lawmaker has been banned from a state agency’s offices over what it called disruptive and intimidating behavior.

The ban came eight months after Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City received a written warning from a legislative committee about conduct before taking office that included abusive behavior toward young woman and girls.

It wasn’t clear Monday that Coleman would face a House investigation into the incident prompting the Kansas Department of Labor’s ban. He went Sept. 30 to the agency’s main office in Topeka.

The ban took effect through an Oct. 12 letter from the agency’s head. Coleman has said he was trying to help constituents.

