Kansas Proud: Kevlar K9

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several companies are joining together this month to support Kevlar K9, a nonprofit organization that helps train service animals and provides them for veterans in need.

The companies are asking for donations so Toney Turner, an Army veteran who runs the nonprofit, can equip and train more service dogs.

His dedication to these animals, and to the veterans whose lives are enhanced – or even saved – by them, makes us Kansas Proud.

“They’re going to the recitals, they’re going on family vacations,” Turner said of the veterans whose trauma had previously kept them from such events. “Everything they’ve wanted to do for so many years is given back to them.”

Turner trains dogs for a variety of needs, including PTSD, seizure response and diabetes.

To continue his efforts, he’s asking for donations from the public. Some of the items he needs are dog toys, harnesses and vests, “Service Dog in Training” or “Service Dog” patches, and gas cards and VISA gift cards for veterans who must travel for training.

There are three locations where you can drop off donations:

Jewelry Savers, 2431 N Greenwich Rd #109

Mel Hambelton Ford, 11771 W Kellogg Dr

Brandon Meyer State Farm Insurance, 2913 N Plum St, Hutchinson

Turner says items for these dogs can go a long way toward giving veterans a new chance at a more normal life.

“A lot of these dogs, without them realizing it,” Turner said, “are saving families and marriages.”

