Advertisement

Kansas Proud: Kevlar K9

A service dog with Kevlar K9, a local nonprofit
A service dog with Kevlar K9, a local nonprofit(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several companies are joining together this month to support Kevlar K9, a nonprofit organization that helps train service animals and provides them for veterans in need.

The companies are asking for donations so Toney Turner, an Army veteran who runs the nonprofit, can equip and train more service dogs.

His dedication to these animals, and to the veterans whose lives are enhanced – or even saved – by them, makes us Kansas Proud.

“They’re going to the recitals, they’re going on family vacations,” Turner said of the veterans whose trauma had previously kept them from such events. “Everything they’ve wanted to do for so many years is given back to them.”

Turner trains dogs for a variety of needs, including PTSD, seizure response and diabetes.

To continue his efforts, he’s asking for donations from the public. Some of the items he needs are dog toys, harnesses and vests, “Service Dog in Training” or “Service Dog” patches, and gas cards and VISA gift cards for veterans who must travel for training.

There are three locations where you can drop off donations:

  • Jewelry Savers, 2431 N Greenwich Rd #109
  • Mel Hambelton Ford, 11771 W Kellogg Dr
  • Brandon Meyer State Farm Insurance, 2913 N Plum St, Hutchinson

Turner says items for these dogs can go a long way toward giving veterans a new chance at a more normal life.

“A lot of these dogs, without them realizing it,” Turner said, “are saving families and marriages.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at shooting in NE Wichita
Northeast Wichita shooting sends man to hospital
The community of Bird City mourns the death of 17-year-old Joe Serrano, killed on a crash on...
Northwest Kansas community mourns teen’s death in crash
University of Kansas (KU)
KU Police: No foul play suspected in student’s death on campus
FILE - This 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy was convicted of killing...
North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy
Man in custody after fire incident NW Wichita

Latest News

Tavia and Gracie Hunt
Wife, daughter of Chiefs owner share love of pageantry, giving
Tanganyika Wildlife Park, in Goddard, Kan., welcomes a baby pygmy hippo named "Link."
Tanganyika Wildlife Park welcomes baby pygmy hippo
There's a new push for dirt streets in Wichita to be paved.
New push aims to cut down on unpaved roads in Wichita neighborhoods
The town of Brewster rallied around the Schroeder brothers after both contracted COVID-19 right...
NW Kansas community rallies behind brothers impacted by COVID at harvest time