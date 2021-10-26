Advertisement

Lacey Cruse holding town hall on firearm resolution

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse announced that she’ll hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday to discuss the discharge-of-firearms resolution recently discussed in a county meeting.

Cruse’s discussion will be held at the LE Venue on Main St. in Valley Center.

Last week, Cruse successfully moved to postpone a vote on a resolution that bans discharge of firearms from one residential property onto another, with some exceptions. Cruse said the resolution, which would carry a $500 fine, was organized and proposed hastily, and that she hadn’t had time to discuss the resolution with constituents.

Cruse is the 4th District Commissioner and represents a northern portion of the county from Park City to the outskirts of Maize.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Bird City mourns the death of 17-year-old Joe Serrano, killed on a crash on...
Northwest Kansas community mourns teen’s death in crash
Police presence at shooting in NE Wichita
Northeast Wichita shooting sends man to hospital
University of Kansas (KU)
KU Police: No foul play suspected in student’s death on campus
FILE - This 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy was convicted of killing...
North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy
Man in custody after fire incident NW Wichita

Latest News

Semi fire on Kansas Turnpike
Truck fire slows traffic on southbound turnpike
A service dog with Kevlar K9, a local nonprofit
Kansas Proud: Kevlar K9
generic
Boy, 8, killed in Ford County ATV crash
Sedgwick County COVID hospitalizations
Doctors cautiously optimistic about drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations