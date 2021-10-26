Lacey Cruse holding town hall on firearm resolution

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse announced that she’ll hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday to discuss the discharge-of-firearms resolution recently discussed in a county meeting.

Cruse’s discussion will be held at the LE Venue on Main St. in Valley Center.

Last week, Cruse successfully moved to postpone a vote on a resolution that bans discharge of firearms from one residential property onto another, with some exceptions. Cruse said the resolution, which would carry a $500 fine, was organized and proposed hastily, and that she hadn’t had time to discuss the resolution with constituents.

Cruse is the 4th District Commissioner and represents a northern portion of the county from Park City to the outskirts of Maize.

