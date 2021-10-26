Travel blogger’s new book promotes ‘hidden gems’ in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Roxie Yonkey believes Kansas can be considered a must-see destination for tourists. You just have to know where to look. In her new book, “100 Things To Do In Kansas Before You Die,” Yonkey, from Goodland, shares some of her favorite hidden gems, showing that many who think they know Kansas, perhaps don’t know the state as well as they think.

Since 2019, Yonkey has posted all of her adventures in The Sunflower State online, giving her followers a closer look at what Kansas has to offer. Her new book’s title comes with a question, “How could you find 100 things to do in this state?”

On the other side, Yonkey said there is also the question of how she narrowed down the list to 100.

“I mean, I actually crammed 400 things into the book” she said.

With a variety of destinations off the beaten path in Yonkey’s book, veteran travel guide author, Marci Penner, voiced her appreciation for the project. She said she loves that other travelers are starting to publish their findings and her advice to other travelers is to keep an open mind to new experiences.

“Keep your eyes open, your heart open. Talk to the locals, that’s really the best,” Penner said. “Respect them, don’t judge a town for how it looks. Fine out the story about the town and you’ll start to understand why things are the way they are.”

Yonkey hopes that with her new book, more people will see Kansas as she does

“The thing that makes Kansas is not our history, it’s not our culture, it’s none of those things. It’s the combination of them and the warm and friendly people that we have here,” Yonkey said.

