Truck fire slows traffic on southbound turnpike

Semi fire on Kansas Turnpike
Semi fire on Kansas Turnpike(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A semi caught fire on southbound I-35 shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, slowing traffic outside of Andover near mile-marker 57

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, both lanes were affected initially by the fire and traffic was diverted at exit 71. At approximately 6:15 a.m., the KTA said that only the right lane was being impacted.

It appeared the front trailer of the semi caught fire, but there was no immediate report of injuries. Fire crews and police were on scene. We will keep you updated as more details are provided.

