Weather Alert: A few severe storms into the night

Hail and wind threats as storms move east
Severe weather outlook this evening and into the night.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that thunderstorms overnight could be severe, then get ready for windy and cooler weather over the next few days.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop late this evening from around Hays to Dodge City and into northwest Oklahoma. Activity will then move eastward into central Kansas into the night. Some storms could be severe with hail and damaging wind gusts the primary threats.

The risk of severe weather will begin to diminish after 2am, but showers and thunderstorms will continue over central and eastern Kansas later into the night as the system begins to slow down.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue throughout the day on Wednesday over central and eastern Kansas. Afternoon temperatures will fall into the lower 50s for central Kansas.

Western Kansas will see sunshine Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 50s to near 60 with gusty northwest winds.

Thursday will be dry as the rain moves east of Kansas. The main focus will turn to the wind with very gusty conditions expected throughout the day. Northwest winds will likely gust between 40 and 50 mph. It will be cool again with highs near 60.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 15-30; gusty. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: On and off showers; breezy. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. 4pm Temp: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds; windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 48.

Thu: High: 61  Partly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 60  Low: 42  Sunny and windy.

Sat: High: 66  Low: 38  Sunny.

Sun: High: 59  Low: 40  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 50  Low: 39  Turning cloudy; overnight showers.

Tue: High: 46  Low: 37  AM showers; cloudy.

