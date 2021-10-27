Ark City teen killed, 2 others hurt in Kay County, Okla. DUI crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 17-year-old teen from Ark City was killed and two other teens injured in a Tuesday night crash about six miles north four-and-a-half miles east of Newkirk, Oklahoma.

The crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 17-year-old boy from Ark City, a passenger in the 2000 Jeep Wrangler that crashed on North Enterprise Road outside Newkirk, was taken to a Ponca City hospital where he died from his injuries that included head trauma.

The crash report said the jeep’s driver was not injured. The report said that driver, an 18-year-old man from Winfield, was driving under the influence. An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman from Ark City were also injured. The man suffered critical injuries. The woman’s injuries were minor, the highway patrol report said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. On Wednesday, Ark City High School confirmed the teen killed in the crash was a student at the school and that “another student and two former students were also involved.”

“Our hearts are with their families,” a message from Ark City posted on Facebook said. “…The school will be open all day for students that need to visit/process this tragic event.”

