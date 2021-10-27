Advertisement

Attorney: Deputy who ran over man now works at prison

Dashcam video from the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy run over a man fleeing in a...
Dashcam video from the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy run over a man fleeing in a Kansas field.(Kiowa County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) - The attorney for a Black man who was run over by a Kansas deputy in an encounter caught on dashcam video says he was shocked to learn the deputy is now employed as a master sergeant at the Hutchinson prison while under criminal investigation.

Lionel Womack alleges in an excessive force lawsuit filed last year that Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez intentionally drove over him in August 2020. Rodriguez has denied he intentionally swerved his truck to run over him.

Womack’s attorney urged Kansas prison officials to discuss the ongoing criminal investigations with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

