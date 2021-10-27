Building You: Leadership skills essential for all workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you are currently employed or looking for the next job, leadership skills may help you right now.

A trainer with Dale Carnegie Kansas Heartland offers two leadership principles to develop.

“Principle number one is don’t criticize, condemn, or complain, because all it does is bring up defenses in others,” said Amy Gross, trainer. “But we also want to think about that inner voice that we have. So, to build our own confidence, when we hear that negative criticizing, condemning our own self; we need to change that conversation.”

She adds one more principle from Dale Carnegie’s “Golden Book,” which you can download for free by clicking here.

“Principle number 17, try honestly to see things from the other person’s point of view. In his book, he says, if you take no other principles, do that one, and all other human relation principles kind of come together,” said Gross.

