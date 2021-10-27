Advertisement

Butler County patrol car honors deputy, officer killed in crash

The Butler County Sheriff's Office placed flowers on the patrol car of Deputy Stephen Evans who died in a car crash on Monday, October 25, 2021 while on patrol for the City of Burns.(Butler County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is honoring a patrol deputy and part-time police officer for the City of Burns who was killed in a crash earlier this week. Flowers have been placed on his patrol car.

Deputy Stephen Evans was killed in a crash while on duty for the City of Burns on Monday. The sheriff’s office said Evans was in a police cruiser for the City Burns when the crash happened. He was traveling southbound on Highway 77 when he went to make a U-turn and was struck by a truck traveling in the same direction.

Evans leaves behind a wife and three children. The sheriff’s office said notes and flowers on his vehicle will be delivered to his family.

We continue to honor Deputy Stephen Evans today. The Sheriff's Office has placed flowers on his patrol car. Please feel...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

