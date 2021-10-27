Deadly crash highlights safety concerns with RR crossing west of Maize

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday afternoon’s deadly crash in which a train hit a pickup truck on tracks in Sedgwick County, west of Maize, has people who live near the crossing calling for more safety measures.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman killed in the crash as 36-year-old Ana Hirai Guerrero-Dominguez, of Maize. She was driving her pickup north on 135th Street West when the crash happened at the railroad crossing at 135th and 53rd Street North.

The sheriff’s office said two train cars were parked on the two outside tracks at the time, which could make it difficult to see if a train is coming up the center track between the two cars.

Mary Bosch, who lives down the road from the crossing at 53rd Street North and 135th Street West and said she was recently almost hit there.

“Years ago, it wasn’t a problem because it was only one track,” she said.

But with the addition of two tracks at the crossing, she describes change as “awful.” Bosch said oftentimes, rail cars are parked on the two outside tracks, blocking the view of the center track. About a month ago, she said she had a close call while her grandson was in the car with her.

“I was going slow. I looked (and) didn’t hear or see anything, so I went across,” Bosch said. “And as I was on the track, the engine was right there, very close. And he just blew his horn when I was there on the tracks.”

A week after the close call, Bosch said she saw the same thing happen to another driver. She said she knew it was only a matter of time before someone got hurt.

“We know it’s there. It’s not like it’s a surprise there’s a train track there. But it is a surprise when you can’t see or hear a train coming.”

After Tuesday’s deadly crash, Bosch said she’ll do whatever she can to get more safety precautions installed at the crossing.

“This could’ve been prevented. I will act on it now,” she said. “I will do whatever it takes to make sure something is done to make it safer.”

Bosch said she plans on contacting the railroad company responsible for the crossing and at the very least would like to see flashing lights installed.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office believes Guerrero-Dominguez didn’t see the train coming, but the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

