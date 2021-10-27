EF-0 tornado strikes town of Turon, Kan.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado hit the town of Turon overnight.

The brief, tree-top skimming tornado left behind mainly treetop damage. Some roof panels were removed near the initial touchdown, around 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, on the south side of Turon. The tornado moved north-northeast with an estimated peak wind of 80 mph and a path of 0.44 miles.

No injuries were reported.

NWS Wichita confirms an EF0 tornado after assessing treetop of roof damage in Turon. Initial touch down listed as 10:10 pm Tuesday for the south side of town and tornado then moved north-northeast. Estimated peak wind of 80 mph and a path of 0.44 miles. #kswx pic.twitter.com/EthRDbol94 — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@KWCHCassie) October 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.