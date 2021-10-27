K-State alters gameday traffic; here’s what fans need to know

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans planning on attending K-State football games for the rest of the season may need to alter their route and leave home a bit earlier than usual.

Kimball Ave. between Denison Ave. and Manhattan Ave. east of Bill Snyder Stadium is closed for the remainder of the football season. This comes as KSU begins its next phase of the North Campus Corridor project.

Starting this Saturday, football gameday traffic from Tuttle Creek Boulevard will be rerouted to Marlatt Ave.

Fans traveling to the stadium from the east side of Manhattan on Tuttle Creek Boulevard (US 24) will need to detour to Marlatt (about a half-mile north of Kimball). From there, fans can access the stadium’s parking lots and satellite parking areas via Denison, College or Browning avenues.

Officials will also change traffic leaving K-State games. All traffic leaving from the parking lots east onto Kimball will be routed via two lanes north onto Denison to Marlatt.

Fans will not be allowed to turn south on Denison when exiting. Once traffic has reached Marlatt, cars will be directed to Tuttle Creek Boulevard

K-State says Marlatt will be closed between College and Denison to all eastbound and westbound traffic after the game due to a large volume of traffic. Additionally, westbound traffic will not be allowed on Marlatt from Tuttle Creek Boulevard during this time.

The good news: the reconstruction of Kimball Avenue between Candlewood Drive and Seth Child Road (K-113) west of the stadium has been finished, so all lanes of Kimball and Seth Child will be fully open for Saturday’s game.

K-State adds traffic flow east of the stadium may be slower than fans are used to, especially for those using the satellite parking lots. Fans are asked to allow for additional travel time to and from the game.

The Wildcats host TCU Saturday at 2:30 p.m. You can find maps of the altered football traffic plan here.

🚧 Kimball Avenue closure to alter Game Day traffic 🚧



Game Day traffic from Tuttle Creek Boulevard will be rerouted to Marlatt Avenue beginning with Saturday's 2:30 p.m. contest against TCU (Oct. 30).



More Info > 📄 https://t.co/15JneXoWPy



Arrival & Exit Detour Maps ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Sr8aET52LE — K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) October 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.