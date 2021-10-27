Advertisement

KBI, police investigate deadly shooting in Hoisington

Death investigation in Hoisington
Death investigation in Hoisington(KWCH 12)
By Ann Lipsett
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Hoisington Police Department are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Wednesday morning in Hoisington.

Around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a 911 call about a shooting at 405 E. 2nd St. in Hoisington. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries. He was later identified as Chase Anderson, 22, of Hoisington.

Preliminary information revealed that Anderson was shot in the chest with a handgun. His acquaintance, 32-year-old Adam Sullivan, of Hoisington, was also in the residence at the time of the shooting. Around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Sullivan for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Barton County Jail.

At this time, charges have not been filed related to Anderson’s death. An autopsy will be performed. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County emergency crews say one person died and two others were hurt Tuesday afternoon...
Mother killed, daughters injured in crash involving pickup, train west of Maize
A conservative talk radio host targeted a Wichita school board member, posting photos of the...
Radio host’s attempt to target Wichita school board member backfires, post deleted
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputy and part-time Burns police officer,...
Butler County patrol deputy killed in crash
The community of Bird City mourns the death of 17-year-old Joe Serrano, killed on a crash on...
Northwest Kansas community mourns teen’s death in crash
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Doctors optimistic Kansas could be approaching herd immunity

Latest News

Dashcam video from the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy run over a man fleeing in a...
Attorney: Deputy who ran over man now works at prison
4 You: KC Chiefs Player Treats Families to Shopping Spree, Wichita Police Dept. Pets Gear up...
4 You: KC Chiefs Player Treats Families to Shopping Spree, Wichita Police Dept. Pets Gear up for Halloween
KWCH Car Crash generic
Ark City teen killed, 2 others hurt in Kay County, Okla. DUI crash
4 You: Asian Fest, Tallgrass Film Festival Tyson Etienne Photography
4 You: Asian Fest, Tallgrass Fill Festival, Tyson Etienne Photography