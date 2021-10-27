KBI, police investigate deadly shooting in Hoisington

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Hoisington Police Department are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Wednesday morning in Hoisington.

Around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a 911 call about a shooting at 405 E. 2nd St. in Hoisington. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries. He was later identified as Chase Anderson, 22, of Hoisington.

Preliminary information revealed that Anderson was shot in the chest with a handgun. His acquaintance, 32-year-old Adam Sullivan, of Hoisington, was also in the residence at the time of the shooting. Around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Sullivan for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Barton County Jail.

At this time, charges have not been filed related to Anderson’s death. An autopsy will be performed. The investigation is ongoing.

