Leftover rain; wind for midweek

By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Leftover rain will continue in central and eastern Kansas for Wednesday, but the risk of severe storms will be well removed from the area. Strong wind gusts of 40-50 mph look likely across much of western Kansas.

Temperatures will be steady or falling a bit as we head into the afternoon. Much of the area will see temperatures in the 50s, but feeling cooler with wind gusting out of the northwest. Very windy conditions will lead to blowing dust in western Kansas where some gusts may exceed 50 mph.

Statewide, it will be very windy on Thursday with skies turning sunny and afternoon highs near 60.

The wind should start going down Friday with some calmer weather into the start of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Showers and storms likely. Wind: SE 15-30; gusty. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: On and off showers; breezy. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. 4pm Temp: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds; windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 48.

Thu: High: 61 Partly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 42 Sunny and windy.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 38 Sunny.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 39 Turning cloudy; overnight showers.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 37 AM showers; cloudy.

