Oct. 27 - Eye on Ag Update

(KWCH) - The blue corduroy jackets are back in Indianapolis for the 94th national FFA convention this week. More than 55,000 students and teachers are expected to participate in person, while many others will tune in virtually from home. Masks are required for all in-person attendees. Wednesday, the opening session kicked off with the keynote speaker from Kansas! Courtenay DeHoff launched a global brand movement: Fancy Lady Cowgirl after struggling to fit the traditional cowgirl mold.

Larger livestock loans could indicate uncertainty in the cattle industry. The Kansas City Federal Reserve says demand for livestock loans grew in the third quarter. The cattle industry is facing more financial pressure than other facets in the industry due to higher feed costs. Economist say supply chain disruptions have also contributed to the spike in feed.

A New York woman is suing Kellogg over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts. A lawsuit claims the advertising on boxes for their strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts is misleading, because the filling uses less strawberries than expected. She claims the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries. She’s asking for over $5 million in damages.

