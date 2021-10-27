Advertisement

Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over, Woody!

Buzz Lightyear gets the spotlight in the next big Pixar film.

Disney and Pixar released the teaser trailer for “Lightyear” Wednesday.

The animated film tells the origin story of the iconic character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

This is before he became toy.

Chris Evans will take over voicing Buzz Lightyear from actor Tim Allen.

The movie is set to be released on June 17 of next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County emergency crews say one person died and two others were hurt Tuesday afternoon...
Mother killed, daughters injured in crash involving pickup, train west of Maize
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputy and part-time Burns police officer,...
Butler County patrol deputy killed in crash
A conservative talk radio host targeted a Wichita school board member, posting photos of the...
Radio host’s attempt to target Wichita school board member backfires, post deleted
The community of Bird City mourns the death of 17-year-old Joe Serrano, killed on a crash on...
Northwest Kansas community mourns teen’s death in crash
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Doctors optimistic Kansas could be approaching herd immunity

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
LIVE: White House delivers COVID-19 response briefing
Pixar released the first trailer for "Lightyear" Wednesday.
Pixar releases first trailer for 'Lightyear'
Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.
Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years