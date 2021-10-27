Radio host’s attempt to target Wichita school board member backfires, post deleted

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A conservative radio host’s attempt to target a Wichita school board member up for re-election backfired. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Facebook post attacking Ben Blankley for dressing up in charity drag show events has been deleted.

We’re a week away from the 2021 general election and in this cycle, a lot of the focus and atention has been placed on school board races. That was the focus Sunday in the opening monologue of the John Whitmer Radio Show.

While advocating for candidates he is supporting and saying people should vote out incumbents in school board seats, Whitmer also pointed to photos of Wichita School Board Blankley, seeking re-election on Nov. 2, and shared those photos on the Facebook page for the radio show. In those photos, Blankley s wearing drag. The photos are from his participation in drag show events in support of local charities. Blankley on Monday responded, saying he is proud of his work to raise money for charities and isn’t going to give in to bullying.

“An important aspect of my personality is lifting people who are more vulnerable than me and it’s very heartwarming to be able to do that in an entertaining way,” Blankley said.

After Whitmer posted the photos on Facebook, the vast majority who commented wrote in support of Blankley.

“It’s just noise. It really isn’t substantive of what school boards actually do and the work that we do to ensure that all children have a successful educational experience,” Blankley said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Whitmer multiple times for comment. As of Tuesday night, he has not responded.

