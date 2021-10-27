Advertisement

Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of the woman’s child, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings.

Bryan W. Coulter, the boyfriend of the dead child’s mother, was charged Tuesday with murder.

The mother, Gloria Y. Williams, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care and failure to provide adequate supervision.

It was unclear if the pair had attorneys.

Officials had ruled earlier Tuesday that the child died by “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Bird City mourns the death of 17-year-old Joe Serrano, killed on a crash on...
Northwest Kansas community mourns teen’s death in crash
Sedgwick County emergency crews say one person died and two others were hurt Tuesday afternoon...
1 dead, 2 injured in vehicle vs. train crash west of Maize
Police presence at shooting in NE Wichita
Northeast Wichita shooting sends man to hospital
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said patrol deputy and part-time Burns police officer,...
Butler County patrol deputy killed in crash
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Doctors optimistic Kansas could be approaching herd immunity

Latest News

Moderate and Progressive Dems in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
Moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Half its original size, Biden’s big plan in race to finish
A conservative talk radio host targeted a Wichita school board member, posting photos of the...
Radio host’s attempt to target Wichita school board member backfires, post deleted
KBI: Man kills self after kidnapping, standoff in Glen Elder