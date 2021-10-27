Advertisement

A very windy day coming up Thursday

Gusts of 40-50 mph will be likely around much of the state
Strong winds likely Thursday
Strong winds likely Thursday
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The backside of a huge storm spinning east of Kansas on Thursday will produce gusty winds between 40 and 50 mph for most of the state. It will be out of the northwest, so it should remain rather cool throughout most of the day.

Rain chances will exit eastern Kansas early in the day with lows in the 30s and low 40s. Much of the area will have a return to sun, but east of a Salina to Wichita line, skies will remain mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Look for the winds to start going down Friday with a sunny day. Highs will be near 60.

Areas of frost look likely Saturday morning around Kansas with calm winds. The afternoon will be nice with low winds and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Much colder air is set to return to Kansas next week. Chances for snow even show up in northwest Kansas, but accumulations should be minimal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: A few spotty showers; windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds; some PM sun. Very windy. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 40.

Fri: High: 60 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 36 Sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 40 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 41 Cloudy; PM/evening drizzle.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 38 Turning cloudy; PM showers.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 36 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

