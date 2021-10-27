Wednesday-morning temperature drop continues toward weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the severe storms have come and gone, but rain and thunder remain in the forecast today. After reaching the upper 70s on Tuesday, today will be over 20 degrees cooler as temperatures hover in the middle 50s. Factor in a strong and gusty breeze from the north and it will feel even cooler.

The wind is the main weather worry tomorrow. Winds from the north/northwest between 25 and 35 mph will occasionally to near 50 mph. Expect the breeze to slowly back down on Friday and winds this weekend will be light.

Warmer weather is expected on Friday and Saturday before another cool-down commences on Halloween. However, Sunday does look dry for trick-or-treat festivities.

Get ready for a taste of winter early next week. A fast-moving storm system will sweep across the state on Monday into Tuesday. While the Wichita area will see a cold rain, areas farther north and west may see a rain/snow mix, if not all snow.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Occasional rain/thunder, windy, and cooler. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. High: 55.

Tonight: Evening showers, then cloudy and windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Very windy with gradual clearing. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. High: 59.

Fri: Low: 42. High: 60. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: Low: 38. High: 70. Sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 58. Cooler with increasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 40. High: 52. Cloudy, chilly; rain in the afternoon.

Tue: Low: 37. High: 46. Cloudy; rain chances continue.

