WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re out at the PourHouse! Their Pumpkins at the PourHouse event will features dozens of pumpkins for kiddos to come carve on their patio, and of course drink specials and lots of fun! This event is first come first served, and more info can be found at www.facebook.com/PourhouseICT.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.