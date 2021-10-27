Wife pleads for help after husband’s hit-and-run death outside Arrowhead Stadium remains unsolved

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after 66-year-old Steve Hickle died from his injuries in a hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., the family of the Chiefs fan from Wichita is speaking out for the first time. Seventeen days after his death, Hinkle’s family is frustrated with how the case is being handled as they haven’t heard from police. They don’t want this case to be forgotten.

Steve Hickle’s wife, Laurie HIckle said three cars ran hit her husband as they tried to leave the stadium during the Oct. 10 game against Buffalo that had a rain delay. During the stoppage, Laurie said they left as her husband said he wanted to beat the traffic and “all the drunks that are going to be leaving.”

Laurie relived what she saw when her husband attempted to cross the Blue Ridge Cutoff, leaving the game. She said three vehicles hit Steve and didn’t stop.

Police said hundreds of cars were trying to pull out onto Blue Ridge Cutoff and officers were not in place yet to help direct traffic because the game hadn’t ended. Despite that fact, many fans were leaving at the time, running through the pouring rain.

Laurie said she feels like police have forgotten about the case, a little more than two weeks after her husband died.

“Nobody seems to care that this man, this healthy, viable, wonderful man, was just killed on the side of the road and ran over by drunk drivers,” she said.

Laurie is sharing details from the deadly hit-and-run to hopefully generate more momentum on the case. For now, she doesn’t believe police are doing enough.

“After a few days, I contacted the Chiefs, (but) got no response,” she said. “Then I contacted them again and the response I got was, ‘we’ll, that’s not our jurisdiction.’

Laurie said not hearing from police, she can’t move forward.

“I cannot even file for deceased spouse Social Security,” she said. “I can’t do anything because the police department won’t send me a report of the death certificate.”

Steve Hickle’s family is now asking for the public’s help in solving the hit-and-run case, hoping witnesses can provide further, consistent information on the vehicle’s involved. They hope someone involved in the hit-and-run will come forward.

“He was [a] military veteran of 24 years and a heart of gold. Would give his shirt off his back to anyone. We need those people to do the right thing and come forward. Accident or negligence....he deserves to rip [rest in peace] and our family deserves closure,” said Hickle’s daughter, Audrey.

Eyewitness News asked the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department if it had any leads or suspects in the case. We were told there was no new information. We also asked the department if there is a camera in the area where the vehicles hit Steve Hickle or any surveillance video of that accident. The department wouldn’t answer that question.

