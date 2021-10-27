Advertisement

Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas receives grant for laid-off workers

May, 7, 2020, file photo.
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas (WA) has been awarded $800,000 as part of a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor in collaboration with the Midwest Urban Strategies (MUS) partnership. 

Through this award, the public workforce system will increase its ability to assist individuals that have experienced a lay-off to gain the skills and knowledge they need to become competitive in the labor market. Services provided will include Career Services, Training Services (in-person and virtual), Support Services, and Subsidized Employment. Workforce Development Boards (WDB) will facilitate job/employment fairs and support employers to find, train, and hire new workers.

“This award of $3 million from the U.S. Department of Labor will allow MUS workforce development board partners to address and recover from the unprecedented unemployment and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.” said Tracey Carey, Midwest Urban Strategies’ Executive Director.

People from South Central Kansas who have been impacted by layoff and are interested in retraining through this grant should inquire in person at any Workforce Center of South Central Kansas location, including Wichita, El Dorado, Wellington, or Ark City, or call 316-771-6800 or 877-509-6757.

