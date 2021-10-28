Butler CC volleyball impresses with historic season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler Community College volleyball has transformed itself in a year; from finishing middle of the conference last season to ranked NJCAA third in the country right now. The Grizzlies are looking to improve their 30-2 record as they head into the playoffs next week.

It took the first week of the season for Grizzly volleyball to find it’s rotation. During that first week they recorded their only two losses of the season. Since then, Butler has won 26 straight.

Butler CC volleyball coach Lisa Lechtenberg said, “They clicked right away off the court together and then on the court, I think volleyball knowledge has increase in our gym. They’ve all played a lot more volleyball, they all know the game a lot better. They’re trusting of each other to do their jobs.”

With such a well-balanced team, Lechtenberg has encouraged her team to play BUCO ball.

“Generally, we’re pretty good in our serve and pass game, we control our side of the floor well. We call that just BUCO ball,” said Lechtenberg. “Taking care of what we can take care of on our side.”

Freshman middle blocker Kayli Duncan said, “Really, we just have fun. Then obviously all around, we just have great players. I don’t think we have a single best player on the team, there’s not like a star. So, team chemistry and just the skill level that we have.”

The Grizzlies won their first conference title in school history this year and they attribute that to strong team chemistry.

“It honestly felt like the best feeling in the world. It felt like we were at nationals,” said freshman middle blocker Carley Clennan. “We knew we were good, we knew we had the players, but just clicking is what really set us apart.”

“Team chemistry is a lot of it is and the leadership we have this year is very big and very good that we haven’t had these past years and just a competitive gym every single day,” said sophomore defensive specialist Jaryn Benning.

Butler has two final conference games this week to close out the regular season before they head into the regional playoffs next week, which they’re looking forward to hosting.

Lechtenberg said, “These girls have worked so hard up until now that we keep emphasizing, ‘We’ve got to finish. We’ve got to finish out this season’.”

