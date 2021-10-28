Advertisement

Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.(szsharonsz // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate! As if you needed an excuse, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate is made from roasted and ground cacao pods that can be liquid, solid or paste. The pods can stand on their own or act as a flavoring agent.

According to history.com, mankind’s love of chocolate stretches back more than five millennia.

You can enjoy the day by having some chocolate chip cookies, candy or you could relish a chocolate dessert.

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County emergency crews say one person died and two others were hurt Tuesday afternoon...
Mother killed, daughters injured in crash involving pickup, train west of Maize
A conservative talk radio host targeted a Wichita school board member, posting photos of the...
Radio host’s attempt to target Wichita school board member backfires, post deleted
South High School
3 students arrested after fight near Wichita South High School
The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado hit the town of Turon, Kan. Tuesday night...
EF-0 tornado strikes town of Turon, Kan.
KWCH Car Crash generic
Ark City teen killed, 2 others hurt in Kay County, Okla. DUI crash

Latest News

FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden at Capitol to pitch $1.75T agenda, unite Democrats
A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct....
Outages persist after nor’easter batters New England
FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
Lawyer: US promises over Assange extradition not enough