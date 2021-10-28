Combat veteran, Wichita officer recognized for actions that helped save man’s life

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four months after he nearly died on the side of a road, a now fully-recovered bicyclist had the chance to shake hands with two men who helped to keep him alive, a combat veteran and a Wichita police officer.

In June, Brian Rawson was riding his bike in east Wichita when he went into cardiac arrest. He fell to the sidewalk. Thankfully, Taylor Train was there. Train is a combat veteran for the U.S. Army.

‘If somebody wrecks or crashes, it’s instinctual for them to, you know, get up obviously or some sort of movement, some sort of something,” Train said. “And with [Rawson], there was nothing. I mean, there was nothing. So the second he went down, I immediately knew something wasn’t right. And then when I turned around and got to him, and how he appeared visually, it wasn’t okay.”

Train immediately started CPR on Rawson. Then, Wichita Police Department Officer Aaron Webber showed up and took over compressions. Doctors said if it wasn’t for Train and Webber, Rawson might not be alive.

“To just hear that he was actually still alive and doing okay, just from the way that I saw him on the sidewalk that day, it’s a miracle. It’s amazing,” Webber said.

Rawson expressed what the men’s effort means to him and his family.

“I just feel such deep gratitude for these men who did their duty, but who also did it with love and commitment,” he said. “And we just feel deep gratitude and love for them. (Train) and his family are apart of our family now. They’re even coming to a family reunion.”

Rawson’s wife, Linda, said she’s grateful she didn’t lose her best friend on that day in June.

“I just think it’s incredible how in our society how we treat a life. This wasn’t a great big car accident, it wasn’t a lot of people involved, it was just one person who fell. And they all dropped everything and went way above and beyond for one person,” she said. “And it was my person, so I’m grateful for that.”

The Wichita Police Department awarded Train and Officer Webber for their life-saving actions, sharing a message to always help a neighbor in need.

