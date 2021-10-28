Advertisement

Construction of National bio-defense lab in Kansas delayed again

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020, a sign marks the future home of the National Bio and Agro-Defense...
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020, a sign marks the future home of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan, Kan. The federal government still underestimates the risk of a planned biosecurity lab in Kansas releasing a dangerous animal disease, and an assessment earlier this year suggesting minimal danger is seriously flawed, an independent report said Friday, June 15, 2012. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Federal officials say progress on a national bio-defense lab in Manhattan is being delayed. Earlier this year, officials said that the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility would be substantially completed this month.

Federal officials now say the construction is expected to finish next spring, with the laboratory commissioned in the summer. The Manhattan Mercury reports that the Department of Homeland Security says technology upgrades and equipment installation are taking longer than expected.

Once it’s completed, researchers at NBAF will study diseases that can be spread from animals to humans.

