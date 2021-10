WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A typical food strainer can be big and bulky and difficult to clean. The makers of The Salad Sling claim their product is easy to use and store. All you have to do is “sling” the lettuce in a wrap.

Does The Salad Sling work as advertised? To put it to the test, Eyewitness News enlisted the help of 316 Meal Prep Owner Sergio Munoz.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.