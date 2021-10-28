Early voting begins in Andover with added interest in non-partisan races

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Non-partisan races including school boards and city councils are getting people out for early voting. Across the country, there’s a brighter spotlight on school boards and how districts have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locally, Andover is among the school districts with closely watched races. Early voting started at noon Thursday with a steady flow of people coming in and out of St. Vincent Church. While there is more interest than usual in an odd-year election, the situation is a far cry from what poll workers and voters experienced during last November’s presidential election.

“It’s nice there isn’t a huge line like it was at the last presidential,” said Rachel Livengood, judge of advanced voting in Andover. “We had people out the door, and that was a little overwhelming, but we all made it and we’re all back.”

Livengood has been a poll worker for nearly a decade.

“I believe it’s really important that people have the ability to vote. It’s the best way to get your voice heard,” she said. “And it’s something that I want to make sure we don’t lose, is the opportunity. That means that people have to work the other side so that elections can run as well as possible.”

Andover voters have seen yard signs scattered across the community for the competitive school board races. Last week, Congressman Ron Estes endorsed Audra Bell and Thursday, former Congressman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed incumbent Josh Wells, seeking reelection.

“We’ve had a lot of hot meetings at the school board, so I think that’s gathering a lot of attention,” Andover early voter Craig Brown said. “So, we’ll just have to see how that all turns out.”

Fellow Andover early voter Barry Stinson pointed out that every vote matters, especially in local races like school board.

“We really feel that citizens should have input into it. And this is the best way to do it, representative government,” he said.

Andover voters will also have a say on a 1 percent (1 cent) sales tax to pay for a second fire station, a remodel of the town’s existing fire station and a complete tear down and renovation of the 13th Street Sports Park.

Voters who don’t cast an early ballot can make their voices heard on Election Day, next Tuesday, Nov. 2.

“Just vote. That’s all we want you to do,” Livengood said. “That’s why we’re here is so that you can have your voice heard. So, turn out however you need and make sure we know what you think.”

In Butler County, the early, in-person voting is happening at St. Vincent Church, in Andover and the Butler County Courthouse in El Dorado.

ANDOVER VOTERS Ballot box with ballot Here's the information on polling locations and times. Election Day is next Tuesday, November 2. #kwch12 Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.