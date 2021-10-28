Fentanyl contributing to rise in overdoses, overdose deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A substance the size of two grains of salt is enough to be deadly and officials are seeing it more often.

Last month the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a public safety alert due to a sharp increase in the number of fake prescription pills that contain fentanyl or meth. The DEA says through September, it’s seized more than 9.5 million of those fake pills. That’s double the number seized during the previous two years combined.

A local drug treatment provider reports seeing the impact from that in Kansas. Dr. Greg Lakin, D.O. serves as medical director for Center for Change, a medication -assisted outpatient treatment for opioid addiction with counseling services. Dr. Lakin said the situation he’s seeing with the growing prevalence of fentanyl-laced drugs leading to overdoses and deaths, impacts all walks of life.

“”It’s anybody. It’s healthcare workers, it’s professionals, it’s construction workers, it’s the people in our aircraft industry,” he said. “...Nobody’s immune.”

The CDC says fentanyl has a potency of 50 to more than 100 times greater than morphine, typically used to treat advanced cancer pain. But most of the fentanyl leading to overdoses and deaths is made illegally. The DEA says often, the ingredients are made in China and shipped to drug traffickers in Mexico who make and add the fentanyl to fake prescriptions and other drugs before sending it to the U.S.

“They’re made to look like prescription pills, prescription pain pills, but they’re not,” Dr. Lakin said. “When they’re manufactured by drug dealers, you’ll have the same set of pills you off the street and one will be a dud or very low, low potency and the other could be deadly.”

He reports seeing more people at the Center for Change, seeking help. As part of the effort to reduce the number of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, Dr. Lakin is advocating for wider availability of naloxone products like Narcan, an overdose-reversal drug, to save lives.

Numerous patients have been revived from the brinks of an overdose death from either the fire department or one of their friends,” he said.

There is a standing order allowing most people to purchase Narcan at pharmacies. Dr. Lakin said one of the first steps of recovery is showing people that it’s possible and to help spread that message.

