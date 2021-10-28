High wind causes problems across Kansas
(KWCH) - High winds led to blown over semis, downed power lines and road closures across Kansas on Thursday.
Shortly before noon, the wind knocked over a semi on Highway 400 between Leon and Beaumont. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes of traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol said it was directing traffic around the semi and would be doing so for the next couple of hours.
Around 2:40 p.m., the Hodgeman County Sheriff said K-156 was closed at the west county line due to the wind blowing dust across the road creating zero-visibility conditions.
The strong wind also forced the Brooks C&D Landfill to close early. The city said strong wind can cause property damage and flying debris, and create safety issues for employees, residents visiting the landfill and equipment.
