High wind causes problems across Kansas

(KWCH) - High winds led to blown over semis, downed power lines and road closures across Kansas on Thursday.

Shortly before noon, the wind knocked over a semi on Highway 400 between Leon and Beaumont. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes of traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol said it was directing traffic around the semi and would be doing so for the next couple of hours.

Because of a semi being blown over by high wind, motorists on U.S. 400 east of Augusta should be prepared to slow down near Gray Road. That is between Leon and Beaumont. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/W3fyvSSw4c — SC Kansas KDOT (@SCKansasKDOT) October 28, 2021

Around 2:40 p.m., the Hodgeman County Sheriff said K-156 was closed at the west county line due to the wind blowing dust across the road creating zero-visibility conditions.

K156 at the west county line is shut down for zero visibility. We have rerouted north of the curves to keep traffic moving. pic.twitter.com/ojJ2v1ScJQ — Hodgeman CO Sheriff (@hodgemansheriff) October 28, 2021

The strong wind also forced the Brooks C&D Landfill to close early. The city said strong wind can cause property damage and flying debris, and create safety issues for employees, residents visiting the landfill and equipment.

