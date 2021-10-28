Advertisement

S. Wichita Dairy Queen owner showered with cards for 90th birthday

By Anna Auld
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Richard Barrett has owned the Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar for more than 30 years. Right now, he’s running it by himself. He’s become quite famous in the community for being 90-years-old and still working at his business.

“I think he’s a great guy and he’s doing a fabulous job,” said one customer.

Saturday he will turn 90 and the community stepped up and has been sending him cards. He says so far, he’s received more than 100.

“It was a bit overwhelming for me, I didn’t expect anything like that at all,” said Barrett.

People writing messages and memories of their time stopping and eating ice cream at his shop.

“I didn’t realize that many people had that much interest in me.”

This comes just a few weeks before he closes up for the winter and potentially sells his business to someone else.

“Not a lot of people have a job that they can make people happy,” said Barrett.

