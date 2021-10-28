Advertisement

Mike Pompeo endorses Josh Wells in Andover school board race

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Secretary of State, director of the CIA and U.S. Representative from Kansas Mike Pompeo announced Thursday that he is endorsing incumbent Josh Wells in the Andover school board election.

“I’ve worked closely with Josh and witnessed his character, integrity and commitment to excellence,” Pompeo wrote. “He is a husband, father of three and I am proud to support him in this election.”

Advance voting for the Nov. 2 general election began Thursday. Wells is being opposed by Audra Bell. Last week, Bell received an endorsement from Congressman Ron Estes.

