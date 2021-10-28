Advertisement

‘Pioneer Woman’ visits Wichita for Thursday book signing

Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond(KVLY)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is signing copies of her new cookbook, The Pioneer Woman CooksSuper Easy, Thursday at Watermark Books in Wichita.

The event, which begins at 5 p.m., is sold out.

Drummond is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of five books. Her popular website, The Pioneer Woman, was launched in 2006 and showcases her cooking, photography and anecdotes about country life.

Her newest book, released Oct. 19, includes 120 recipes, from traditional favorites such as chicken curry and coconut cream pie to cutting-edge recipes for pepperoni fried rice and broccoli-cheese stromboli.

