Rain lets up but wind gusts approach 50 mph

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the wet weather is over, but the windy weather is not. In fact, the wind will be even stronger today. Expect a northwest wind between 25 and 35 mph to occasionally gust near 50 mph.

Wake-up temperatures in the 40s will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon as gray skies slowly turn blue.

Warmer weather is expected on Friday and Saturday as highs climb into the 60s before another cool-down commences on Halloween. However, Sunday does look dry for trick-or-treat festivities.

Get ready for a taste of winter early next week. A fast-moving storm system will sweep across the state on Monday into Tuesday. While the Wichita will see a cold rain, areas farther north and west may see a rain/snow mix, if not all snow.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Very windy with gradual clearing. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. High: 59.

Tonight: Mostly clear and blustery. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Sunny with decreasing wind. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 60.

Sat: Low: 36. High: 68. Sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 58. Cooler with increasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 41. High: 50. Cloudy, chilly; afternoon rain showers.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 49. Cloudy; rain chances continue.

Wed: Low: 36. High: 48. Rain showers early, then mostly cloudy.

