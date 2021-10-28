Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Pumpkins at the Park

By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Halloween is creeping up, and if you’re looking for a fun, fall-themed event to check out with your family, Tanganyika’s Pumpkins at the Park could be just what you’re looking for! Have some fun with escape rooms, a bounce house, haunted hayride, laser tag and more!

This Saturday is your last chance for Pumpkins at the Park before next year. so you gotta hurry! You can find more information at www.pumpkinsatthepark.com.

