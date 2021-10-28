Advertisement

Wind easing up a bit into Friday

Although the wind will still be noticeable, it won’t be as gusty
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind gusts of 60 mph were reported in Kansas Thursday afternoon and it will continue to be rather windy into the overnight hours. However, Friday will not be as bad with wind gusts cut in half (should be closer to 30 mph)

Look for morning temperatures on Friday to be in the 30s and 40s with clear skies. Plenty of sunshine will take us into the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. North to northwest winds will continue, but will be trending down late in the afternoon.

Frost is a risk for Kansas Saturday morning with lows in the 30s. A beautiful afternoon awaits with sunshine and much less wind.

Look for a cold front to move through Saturday night and temperatures will be chilly on Halloween. Much of the state will have highs in the 50s and trick-or-treat temperatures will be down in the 40s.

Chances for light rain and some snow are on the way next week. It will be a much colder week statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and windy. Wind: N/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Sunny; not as windy. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 36.

Sat: High: 68 Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 38 Cloudy; areas of light rain/drizzle.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 36 Cloudy; evening/overnight showers.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 35 AM showers, otherwise cloudy.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

