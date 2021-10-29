Crossing-safety concern heightened after woman dies in crash with train, family frustrated

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days after a Maize woman died in a crash involving a train at a crossing near 53rd Street North and 135th Street West, her family publicly discussed the woman’s life and expressed frustrations with the accident they said, was preventable.

On Tuesday afternoon, 36-year-old Ana Guerrero-Dominguez was with her two daughters when a train hit her pickup, crossing tracks west of Maize. Guerrero-Dominguez died from her injuries. Her two daughters were critically injured.

The crossing at 53rd North and 135th West is one many in the are believe is dangerous because there are three tracks. Usually, there are rail cars parked on the two outside tracks, right by the road. Those concerned say this makes it nearly impossible to see if a train is coming up the middle track. Two cars were on the outside tracks when the deadly crash happened Tuesday. Guerrero-Dominguez’s family said it was a crossing with which she was familiar and one at which she was always careful.

The family is remembering Guerrero-Dominguez as an amazing wife and mother.

‘Her kids always came first. She was always there when you needed her, just a phone call away,” said her sister-in-law, Adriana Ontiveros. “I’m telling you, she had a wonderful soul.”

Tuesday afternoon, Guerrero-Dominguez was on her way home after picking up her daughters from school when she approached the railroad crossing at which two rail cars were parked on the outside tracks. Video shows how difficult it can be to see around the parked train cars and how drivers might not see the train coming up the middle track until the last second.

‘[Guerrero-Dominguez] would always check. She’d always drive slow. She’d stop, she’d look, she’d make sure it was clear,” Ontiveros said.

As of Thursday, one of Guerrero-Dominguez’s daughters was home from the hospital. As they help to support the injured girls, Guerrero-Dominguez’s family is also frustrated, saying the crash could’ve been prevented, either by having warning lights and crossing arms before the tracks, or keeping the parked rail cars further from the road.

“It’s been really, really hard. It feels like a dream,” Ontiveros said. “You want to wake up and feel normal again, you know, stop her kids from hurting.”

While the rail cars were gone as of Thursday morning, Guerrero-Dominguez’s family hopes something is done to keep everyone else safe who crosses the tracks near 53rd North and 135th West.

