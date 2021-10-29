Advertisement

Derby man sentenced to 30 years following attempted murder of law enforcement officers

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Derby has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after the attempted murder of law enforcement officers in Saline Co.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Derby man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officers during an armed robbery in 2019.

AG Schmidt said Colt Francis Wright, 30, of Derby, was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 28, in Saline Co. District Court. He said District Court Judge Patrick Thompson sentenced Wright to time behind bars in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility on three counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of aggravated battery. He was also ordered to pay $2,596 in restitution.

Wright pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

Schmidt said the crimes happened on Feb. 5, 2019, in Saline Co.

The case was investigated by the Salina Police Department, Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General C.J. Rieg and Adam Zentner of Schmidt’s Office.

