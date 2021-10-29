Kansas Proud: Green Clean ICT

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Green Clean ICT owner Fahad Feroze came to the United States 16 years ago to start his own business. After suffering a recent health scare that changed his perspective on life, he’s now on a mission to help others.

His company is hoping to help families in need or those which are going through difficult times. Green Clean ICT is providing Thanksgiving meals to 10 families, and Feroze wants your help finding people who could use help to get through the holidays.

For those efforts, Green Clean ICT, a family-owned residential and commercial cleaning service, has made us Kansas Proud.

To nominate your family, email your story and a picture of your family to info@greencleanict.com with the subject line “Thanksgiving Meal Give Away.” Ten families will be chosen by Nov. 10.

“Life is short,” Feroze said. “The only way to get better is to give back to the community that has helped out.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.