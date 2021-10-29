Kansas woman charged after violent rampage that left 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A woman is facing a dozen charges, including second-degree murder, after prosecutors said she went on a violent rampage that left one man dead and another woman hospitalized.

The Wyandotte County prosecutors office said Alyssa Leanne Arreola began the rampage early Wednesday when she stole a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas. In the next several hours, Arreola allegedly was involved in two hit-and-run crashes, broke into a woman’s home and stabbed her, and then fatally shot a man before stealing his car.

The stabbing victim remains hospitalized. Authorities have not said what prompted Arreola’s actions.

