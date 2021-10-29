Advertisement

Kansas woman charged after violent rampage that left 1 dead

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A woman is facing a dozen charges, including second-degree murder, after prosecutors said she went on a violent rampage that left one man dead and another woman hospitalized.

The Wyandotte County prosecutors office said Alyssa Leanne Arreola began the rampage early Wednesday when she stole a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas. In the next several hours, Arreola allegedly was involved in two hit-and-run crashes, broke into a woman’s home and stabbed her, and then fatally shot a man before stealing his car.

The stabbing victim remains hospitalized. Authorities have not said what prompted Arreola’s actions.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews closed K-156 in Hodgeman County Tuesday afternoon due to zero-visibility created by...
High wind causes problems across Kansas
Family remembers Ana Guerrero-Dominguez as an amazing wife and mother.
Crossing-safety concern heightened after woman dies in crash with train, family frustrated
Ree Drummond
‘Pioneer Woman’ visits Wichita for Thursday book signing
Dairy Queen owner gets birthday cards
S. Wichita Dairy Queen owner showered with cards for 90th birthday
Steven and Laurie Hickle
Wife pleads for help after husband’s hit-and-run death outside Arrowhead Stadium remains unsolved

Latest News

police lights
Man dies in early-morning motorcycle crash
KWCH Kansas Proud
Kansas Proud: Green Clean ICT
Wichita State president Richard Muma
Wichita State holding inauguration ceremony for president Muma
A Wichita native says he was racially profiled during an Oct. 23 traffic stop in Goodwell, Okla.
Wichita native says he was racially profiled during Okla. traffic stop