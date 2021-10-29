Advertisement

Maize Public Schools Superintendent announces resignation

Maize High School in Maize, Kansas
Maize High School in Maize, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendent for one of the larger suburban school districts in south central Kansas on Friday announced his decision to resign at the end of the 2021-2022 school year next summer.

“After a great deal of reflection and conversation with my family, the time has come for me to step back and embrace a new chapter in my life,” a message to parents from Maize USD 266 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chad Higgins said.

Dr. HIggins didn’t provide specifics regarding his decision, but went on to voice optimism in the district’s future without him and confidence that “the next board of education and district leader will be able to work together to guide our OneMa1ze school community to its next promising chapter.”

“Being a part of the OneMa1ze family for the past six-plus years has been rewarding and a blessing. The Maize School District is an exceptional place to work, and I am so proud to have been a part of this family. I look forward to the next several months and intend to continue providing the best school year possible for our employees, community, and, most importantly, our students,” Dr. Higgins wrote.

He started as the superintendent in Maize in 2015 after previously serving that role in the Moundridge school district.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers Ana Guerrero-Dominguez as an amazing wife and mother.
Crossing-safety concern heightened after woman dies in crash with train, family frustrated
police lights
Man dies in early-morning motorcycle crash
A Wichita native says he was racially profiled during an Oct. 23 traffic stop in Goodwell, Okla.
Wichita native says he was racially profiled during Okla. traffic stop
Crews closed K-156 in Hodgeman County Tuesday afternoon due to zero-visibility created by...
High wind causes problems across Kansas
Ree Drummond
‘Pioneer Woman’ visits Wichita for Thursday book signing

Latest News

Oklahoma deputy shot while responding to disturbance
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Critical Kansas lawmakers open hearings on vaccine mandates
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran awarded for disarming suspect during robbery attempt
A Sedgwick County jury found Ray Watkins guilty of involuntary manslaughter.in the April 2020...
Ray Watkins sentenced in crash that killed Don Hall