Maize Public Schools Superintendent announces resignation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendent for one of the larger suburban school districts in south central Kansas on Friday announced his decision to resign at the end of the 2021-2022 school year next summer.

“After a great deal of reflection and conversation with my family, the time has come for me to step back and embrace a new chapter in my life,” a message to parents from Maize USD 266 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chad Higgins said.

Dr. HIggins didn’t provide specifics regarding his decision, but went on to voice optimism in the district’s future without him and confidence that “the next board of education and district leader will be able to work together to guide our OneMa1ze school community to its next promising chapter.”

“Being a part of the OneMa1ze family for the past six-plus years has been rewarding and a blessing. The Maize School District is an exceptional place to work, and I am so proud to have been a part of this family. I look forward to the next several months and intend to continue providing the best school year possible for our employees, community, and, most importantly, our students,” Dr. Higgins wrote.

He started as the superintendent in Maize in 2015 after previously serving that role in the Moundridge school district.

