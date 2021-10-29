Advertisement

Man dies in early-morning motorcycle crash

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old man was killed early Friday morning when he was thrown from his motorcycle.

Police say they found the motorcycle at the 3200 block of S. Tyler, near Eisenhower Airport. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident but said the man wasn’t wearing a helmet and that speed could be a factor.

Stay tuned to KWCH for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews closed K-156 in Hodgeman County Tuesday afternoon due to zero-visibility created by...
High wind causes problems across Kansas
Ree Drummond
‘Pioneer Woman’ visits Wichita for Thursday book signing
Family remembers Ana Guerrero-Dominguez as an amazing wife and mother.
Crossing-safety concern heightened after woman dies in crash with train, family frustrated
Dairy Queen owner gets birthday cards
S. Wichita Dairy Queen owner showered with cards for 90th birthday
Steven and Laurie Hickle
Wife pleads for help after husband’s hit-and-run death outside Arrowhead Stadium remains unsolved

Latest News

KWCH Kansas Proud
Kansas Proud: Green Clean ICT
Wichita State president Richard Muma
Wichita State holding inauguration ceremony for president Muma
A Wichita native says he was racially profiled during an Oct. 23 traffic stop in Goodwell, Okla.
Wichita native says he was racially profiled during Okla. traffic stop
Andover school board signs
Powerful name in GOP throws name behind candidate in local school board race