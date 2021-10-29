Man dies in early-morning motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old man was killed early Friday morning when he was thrown from his motorcycle.

Police say they found the motorcycle at the 3200 block of S. Tyler, near Eisenhower Airport. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident but said the man wasn’t wearing a helmet and that speed could be a factor.

