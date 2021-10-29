Marine veteran awarded for disarming suspect during robbery attempt

YUMA COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office awarded a Marine veteran the Citizen’s Valor Award for his quick thinking and action. The incident was captured on surveillance video which has since gone viral.

The sheriff’s office said three suspects walked into a convenience store on Oct. 20, one of them armed with a handgun. The armed suspect walked by James Kilcer while pointing the weapon at the cashier, Kilcer reacted without hesitation, quickly disarming the suspect and taking him to the ground. He was able to immediately gain control of the gun and detain the suspect until deputies arrived. As a result, no one was hurt and there was no property loss.

Sheriff Leon Wilmot presented Mr. Kilcer the YCSO Citizen’s Valor Award “For extraordinary heroism and exceptional courage while voluntarily coming to the aid of another citizen during an incident involving criminal activity at the extreme, life-threatening, personal risk in an attempt to save or protect human life.” The YCSO Citizen’s Valor Award is the highest award for citizens whose actions warrant recognition.

Press Release https://bit.ly/3Ej9tKh October 26, 2021- 1:45 PM Sheriff Leon Wilmot presents Citizen’s Valor... Posted by Yuma County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

